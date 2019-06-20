World Refugee Day- nearly 71 million refugees worldwide [The Morning Call]

Today is World Refugee Day and the global refugee numbers are out and it is alarming. The total number of refugees worldwide reached a record 70.8 million by the end of 2018 according to the UNHCR report released on Wednesday.

Now, that’s almost 1 percent of humanity uprooted and made to settle elsewhere in places where they most likely are unable to have a home of their own and become so reliant for support, sustenance or assistance.

So, what has been the case in Africa? This story you are about to see on CAR refugees finding shelter in Cameroon serves as an example of the situation many have found themselves on the continent.