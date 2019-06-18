European Development Days EDD 2019 forum opens [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The European Development Days EDD 2019 forum has opened. Organizers of the 2-day forum say the forum serves as an opportunity to bring the development community together each year to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.
Our journalist Linette Bahati is there for us in Brussels and she joins us live this morning.
Go to video
Empirical data key to tackling child trafficking in sports – Mission 89 boss
Go to video
2019 WWC: South Africa's poor outing; Zero points, eight goals against
Go to video
2019 Women's World Cup: Nigeria loses amid VAR row, progression tightens
01:30
Africa defies slowdown in global investment
01:10
New charter on journalist working conditions adopted: IFJ
02:19
AfDB partners with Korea on 'Feed Africa'