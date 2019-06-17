Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria probing how gorilla swallowed over $19,000 zoo funds

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

A gorilla in a public zoo is at the center of a financial probe in Nigeria after officials of the Kano Zoological gardens said the anthropoid ape of swallowing funds.

How much money is involved

The gorilla is said to have swallowed 6.8 million naira (equivalent to over $19,000). The monies in question are said to be gate fees collected by patrons of the zoo especially during the recent Eid-ul-Fitr festivities early this month.

The head of the zoo and police late last week confirmed the incident. “police are investigating what happened – all I can say is the money is missing,” Umar Kashekobo of the zoo was quoted to have said.

State government reacts

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has now ordered the anti-corruption commission to open a probe into the issue, the state-run News Agency of Nigeria said.

“The order was given on Friday and the commission has already swung into action,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said on Sunday in Kano.

The order directs the commission to look into the immediate and remote circumstances of the allegation and “unearth everything surrounding the incident,” media reports added.

Nigeria’s big news animals – rats, dogs, snakes – now gorilla

Nigeria has in the past few years had animals being at the center of big news items. The presidency in 2017 said rat infestation had forced the president to work from home.

Then there was news in 2018 of how a snake had swallowed funds belonging to the national exams body. A man was at a point charged for naming his dog after the president.

Online reactions

Nigerians online continue to express varied reactions to the latest installment of animal-related news.

Most of them have expressed disgust at the development and backed the call for a probe. Others have switched to joking mode and are making light of the situation.

