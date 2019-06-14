African Development Bank, safe and sound financially

President of the African Development Bank AFDB, Akinwumi Adesina on Friday at the closing ceremony of the Bank’s Annual Meetings in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea announced that the bank is safe and sound in terms of Finance .

Speaking on the just concluded Malabo Meetings, he noted that the shareholders of the Bank are impressed with the work done with Regional Integration in the continent.

AFDB

“At the end of the day, what is important in this annual meeting is what the head of states said. Their very strong presence here, the chairperson of the African Union Commission , Faki was here what did that say? What that basically tells you is thatis at the core of accelerating development”, he said.

He reiterated that the Bank has maintained its AAA rating to source for funds for the development of the continent adding that there is no financial stress.

He also said he plans to run again as head of the group to enable the Bank speed up with some Developmental projects in the continent.

“My job is to make sure that the Bank and its shareholders and all our resources are put behind what African leaders said they want to have on the continent, the Africa we want. And I am confident that with their support,we will achieve that”, he added.

The Bank also called on African leaders to ensure that the resources of various Nations are used to benefit the people.