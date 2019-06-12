The trap of preferential tax agreements in Africa

The phenomenon is growing. Some Western states come to Africa and negotiate preferential tax agreements for their multinationals. In other words, they negotiate to ensure that their companies pay as little tax as possible…

An attitude denounced by the tax justice network as a strategy capable of relieving Africa of precious resources .

According to World Bank experts, Africa was relieved of about $600 billion in taxes in 2015.

This is a little more than 50 times the budget of Côte d’Ivoire in 2018!