Republic of Congo consumer woes [The Morning Call]

Consumer associations in the Republic of Congo are calling on the government to establish a committee to look into the rising cost of living in the country.

The associations denounce the introduction of new taxes almost every year by the Congolese government that only increase the prices of goods and services, which is bad news for consumers who already have a very low purchasing power.

The country is struggling to recover from an economic crisis following the fall of global oil prices.

