Ahmad Ahmad and a week of negative press for CAF [Football Planet]

Football Planet
This week on Football Planet, CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad is questioned by French police at a time the continent’s football governing body is struggling to shake off bad press resulting from the controversy generated by the abandoned champions league final.
Also on the program, a bad start for Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World Cup as South Africa and Nigeria both lose their opening ties.
These and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.
