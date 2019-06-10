Africanews’ AFCON 2019 coverage: On air, online, on ground

After our first African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Gabon 2017; Africanews is ready for kick off in Egypt when the continent’s biggest football showpiece is set to take place.

AFCON 2019 returns to the cradle of civilization and Africanews is covering proceedings on our special coverage online, on air and on ground.

This edition being a historic one – with 24 teams for the first time – means that we are also making the coverage special especially online and on social media.

On ground coverage

Our head of sports, Wahany Sambou (Senegal) will lead a team heading to Egypt to work on special reports from the ground.

“It’s our second AFCON (after Gabon) and we are focused on improving on our first outing. We are looking at interviews, photos, reactions, the atmosphere and more whiles in Egypt,” Wahany said in an interview.

There will be extra materials from special correspondents who are also deployed for the tournament.

On Air

Back in our headquarters in Congo Pointe Noire, a special team led by Philemon Mbale (Cameroon) will be presenting a daily AFCON wrap.

The program – Africanews AFCON show – will be broadcast every weekday morning right after the Morning Call. It will focus on analysis, updates, results, fixtures, reaction and more.

Meanwhile, our flagship weekly program – Football Planet – will run uninterrupted. “We are set and ready to take off,” Philemon said.

Online / Social Media

All the major AFCON news will be pooled onto our special tournament page. The online tem will also cover the opening ceremony from the Cairo International Stadium LIVE, same for the final game – all things being equal.

The website will also run a LIVE AFCON page that will present perspectives on happenings – analysis, fixtures, results, permutations, gossip, fallouts etc.

Allied to our web coverage shall be social media engagement (Facebook, Twitter) – from exclusive photos and videos, polls, short videos and exchange with fans.

Hope our line up gives you enough reason to make us your reference point for all news AFCON related. Africanews AFCON – your trusted tournament news source.