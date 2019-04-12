CAF's AFCON 2019 draw in Egypt: All you need to know

Egypt
The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is all set to conduct the draw for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.
CAF said its Executive Committee at a meeting on Thursday, 11 April 2019, in Cairo, Egypt approved the draw procedure for the tournament slated for Egypt later this year.
The procedure was proposed by the Organising Committee at its meeting 24-hours earlier. The draw takes place in Egypt on Friday evening.
The pots and seedings of the 24 qualified teams were decided based on the latest FIFA World rankings (released 4 April 2019), which is globally accepted and portrays a true reflection of the state of the qualified teams.
POT 1
EGYPT, CAMEROON, SENEGAL, TUNISIA, NIGERIA, MOROCCO
POT 2
DR CONGO, GHANA, MALI, COTE D’IVOIRE, GUINEA, ALGERIA
POT 3
SOUTH AFRICA, UGANDA, BENIN, MAURITANIA, MADAGASCAR, KENYA
POT 4
ZIMBABWE, NAMIBIA, GUINEA BISSAU, ANGOLA, TANZANIA, BURUNDI
Egypt is pooled in Pot 1 because of their status as hosts of the competition whiles Cameroon is also in the same pot by virtue of being the defending champions.
Only Egypt’s slot is known because they are the first team in what will become Group A.READ MORE – AFCON 2019: Draw Procedure finalized, Pots revealed
African legends attending the draw
The one and only Rigobert Song will be— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 11, 2019
attending tomorrow’s draw! ???#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Ar7UBH7knA
The four times winner ????— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 11, 2019
Ahmed Hassan is joining us tomorrow in the draw! ? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3dRZwaPXr0
Apparently, some of you guessed right ?— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2019
We are so excited to have Côte d’Ivoire’s legend Yaya Touré this Friday! ?? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uhYK483Ueg
YES! He is the wonder-Moroccan Mustapha Hadji.— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2019
Can’t wait to see him once again in the draw! ?#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/MoCsW0soZo
? Only a few guessed it right! The Nigerian Legend Emmanuel Amunike and the current Tanzanian coach will be attending the draw next Friday. ???#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/AZLMIvAKJ5— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 9, 2019
You guessed right! He is the Senegalese legend El-Hadji Diouf who will be attending the draw next Friday! ??? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hmxJBoXqtC— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 9, 2019
