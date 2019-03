Meet the 24 teams that qualified for AFCON 20109

All looks to be set for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019).

Last month, experts declared that the hosts, Egypt ‘will be ready’ when the tournament kicks off in June.

Last weekend, the 24 participating teams were confirmed, including three nations; Burundi, Mauritania and Madagascar, participating for the first time.

In this article, we profile all the teams that have qualified for the continent’s most prestigious football tournament.

Algeria

Qualifying results: Benin 2-0 home 0-1 away, Gambia 1-1 1-1, Togo 1-0 4-1

Scorers: Bounedjah 3, Mahrez 2, Abeid, Attal, Bensebaini, Hanni 1 each

Coach: Djamel Belmadi ( ALG )

) Africa/world rankings: 13/69

Previous appearances: 17

Best placing: champions (1990)

Angola

Qualifying: Burkina Faso 2-1 1-3, Botswana 1-0 1-0, Mauritania 4-1 0-1

Scorers: Mateus 4, Gelson 3, Djalma, Eduardo 1 each

Coach: Srdjan Vasiljevic ( SRB )

) Africa/world rankings: 33/125

Previous appearances: 7

Best placing: quarter-finals (2008, 2010)

Burundi

Qualifying: South Sudan 3-0 5-2, Gabon 1-1 1-1, Mali 1-1 0-0

Scorers: Abdul Razak 6, Amissi 3, Berahino, Duhayindavyi 1 each

Coach: Olivier Niyungeko ( BDI )

) Africa/world rankings: 38/139

Previous appearances: none

Benin

Qualifying: Gambia 1-0 1-3, Togo 2-1 0-0, Algeria 1-0 0-2

Scorers: Mounie 2, D’Almeida, Djigla, Sessegnon 1 each

Coach: Michel Dussuyer ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 20/94

Previous appearances: 3

Best placing: first round

Cameroon

Qualifying: Morocco 1-0 0-2, Comoros 3-0 1-1, Malawi 1-0 0-0

Scorers: Choupo-Moting 2, Aboubakar, Bahoken, Bassogog, N’Jie 1 each

Coach: Clarence Seedorf ( NED )

) Africa/world rankings: 7/56

Previous appearances: 18

Best placing: champions (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

Democratic Republic of Congo

Qualifying: Congo Brazzaville 3-1 1-1, Liberia 1-0 1-1, Zimbabwe 1-2 1-1

Scorers: Bakambu 3, Bolasie, Elia, Kasongo, Mbemba 1 each, Hadebe ( ZIM )-og

)-og Coach: Florent Ibenge ( COD )

) Africa/world rankings: 5/51

Previous appearances: 18

Best placing: champions (1968, 1974)

Egypt

Qualifying: Tunisia 3-2 0-1, Niger 6-0 1-1, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) 4-1 2-0

Scorers: Salah 4, Hassan 3, M. Mohsen 2, Ashraf, Hegazy, S. Mohsen, Elneny, A. el * Mohamady, B. el Mohamady, Warda 1 each

Coach: Javier Aguirre ( MEX )

) Africa/world rankings: 8/57

Previous appearances: 23

Best placing: champions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Ghana

Qualifying: Ethiopia 5-0 2-0, Kenya 1-0 0-1

Scorers: J. Ayew, Dwamena 2 each, Boye, Ekuban, Gyan, Ofori 1 each

Coach: James Kwesi Appiah ( GHA )

) Africa/world rankings: 6/53

Previous appearances: 21

Best placing: champions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)

Guinea

Qualifying: Ivory Coast 1-1 3-2, Central African Republic 1-0 0-0, Rwanda 2-0 1-1

Scorers: Kamano 2, Cisse, Diallo, Kante, Keïta, Soumah, Yattara 1 each

Coach: Paul Put ( BEL )

) Africa/world rankings: 12/68

Previous appearances: 11

Best placing: runners-up (1976)

Guinea-Bissau

Qualifying: Namibia 1-0 0-0, Mozambique 2-2 2-2, Zambia 2-1 1-2

Scorers: F. Mendy 3, Piqueti 2, Embalo, Gomes, Silva 1 each

Coach: Baciro Cande ( GNB )

) Africa/world rankings: 31/118

Previous appearances: 1

Best placing: first round

Ivory Coast

Qualifying: Guinea 2-3 1-1, Rwanda 3-0 2-1, Central African Republic 4-0 0-0

Scorers: Bailly, Cornet, Doumbia, Kodjia 2 each, Doukoure, Gradel, Pepe, Seri 1 each

Coach: Ibrahim Kamara ( CIV )

) Africa/world rankings: 11/66

Previous appearances: 22

Best placing: champions (1992, 2015)

Kenya

Qualifying: Ghana 1-0 0-1, Ethiopia 3-0 0-0

Scorers: Johana, Olunga, Wanyama 1 each, Opoku ( GHA )-og

)-og Coach: Sebastien Migne ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 23/106

Previous appearances: 5

Best placing: first round

Madagascar

Qualifying: Sao Tome e Principe 3-2 1-0, Sudan 1-3 3-1, Senegal 2-2 0-2, Equatorial Guinea 1-0 1-0

Scorers: Andriamatsinoro, Andriatsima, Voavy 3 each, Rakotoharimalala 1, Diogo ( STP )-og, Coulibaly ( SEN )-og

)-og, Coulibaly ( )-og Coach: Nicolas Dupuis ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 24/107

Previous appearances: none

Mali

Qualifying: Gabon 2-1 1-0, South Sudan 3-0 3-0, Burundi 0-0 1-1

Scorers: S. Coulibaly, Traore 2 each, Bissouma, K. Coulibaly, Djenepo, Doumbia, Fofana, Marega 1 each

Coach: Mohamed Magassouba ( MLI )

) Africa/world rankings: 10/65

Previous appearances: 10

Best placing: runners-up (1972)

Mauritania

Qualifying: Botswana 2-1 1-0, Burkina Faso 2-0 0-1, Angola 1-0 1-4

Scorers: Diakite 3, Ba, Camara, El Hacen, Soudani 1 each

Coach: Corentin Martins ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 18/84

Previous appearances: none

Morocco

Qualifying: Cameroon 2-0 0-1, Malawi 3-0 0-0, Comoros 1-0 2-2

Scorers: Ziyech 3, En-Nesyri 2, Amrabat, Boutaib, Fajr 1 each

Coach: Herve Renard ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 3/43

Previous appearances: 16

Best placing: champions (1976)

Namibia

Qualifying: Guinea-Bissau 0-0 0-1, Zambia 1-1 1-4, Mozambique 1-0 2-1

Scorers: Shalulile 2, Hotto, Shilembi, Shilongo 1 each

Coach: Ricardo Mannetti ( NAM )

) Africa/world rankings: 26/110

Previous appearances: 2

Best placing: first round

Nigeria

Qualifying: South Africa 0-2 1-1, Seychelles 3-1 3-0, Libya 4-0 3-2

Scorers: Ighalo 7, Musa 2, Awaziem, Kalu, Onyekuru, Simon 1 each, Mkhwanazi ( RSA )-og

)-og Coach: Gernot Rohr ( GER )

) Africa/world rankings: 4/46

Previous appearances: 17

Best placing: champions (1980, 1994, 2013)

Senegal

Qualifying: Equatorial Guinea 3-0 1-0, Madagascar 2-0 2-2, Sudan 3-0 1-0

Scorers: Niang 3, Gueye, Sow 2 each, Cisse, Keita, Konate, Sarr 1 each, Meseguer ( GEQ )-og

)-og Coach: Aliou Cisse ( SEN )

) Africa/world rankings: 1/24

Previous appearances: 14

Best placing: runners-up (2002)

South Africa

Qualifying: Nigeria 1-1 2-0, Libya 0-0 2-1, Seychelles 6-0 0-0

Scorers: Tau 4, Mothiba 2, Hlatshwayo, Mokoena, Ndlovu, Rantie 1 each, Hoareau ( SEY )-og

)-og Coach: Stuart Baxter ( ENG )

) Africa/world rankings: 14/74

Previous appearances: 9

Best placing: champions (1996)

Tanzania

Qualifying: Lesotho 1-1 0-1, Uganda 3-0 0-0, Cape Verde 2-0 0-3

Scorers: Msuva, Samatta 2 each, Morris, Nyoni 1 each

Coach: Emmanuel Amunike ( NGR )

) Africa/world rankings: 37/137

Previous appearances: 1

Best placing: first round

Tunisia

Qualifying: Egypt 1-0 2-3, eSwatini 4-0 2-0, Niger 1-0 2-1

Scorers: Sliti 4, Chaouat, Khenissi, Meriah 2 each, Badri, S. Ben Youssef 1 each

Coach: Alain Giresse ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 2/28

Previous appearances: 18

Best placing: champions (2004)

Uganda

Qualifying: Cape Verde 1-0 1-0, Tanzania 0-0 0-3, Lesotho 3-0 2-0

Scorers: Miya 3, Okwi 2, Kaddu, Sserunkuma 1 each

Coach: Sebastien Desabre ( FRA )

) Africa/world rankings: 16/77

Previous appearances: 6

Best placing: runners-up (1978)

Zimbabwe

Qualifying: Liberia 3-0 0-1, Congo Brazzaville 2-0 1-1, Democratic Republic of Congo 1-1 2-1

Scorers: Musona 5, Billiat 3, Pfumbidzai 1

Coach: Sunday Chidzambwa ( ZIM )

) Africa/world rankings: 28/113

Previous appearances: 3

Best placing: first round

AFP