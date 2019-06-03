Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Swiss court stops IAAF from forcing Semenya to take drugs

Swiss court stops IAAF from forcing Semenya to take drugs

South Africa

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court on Monday ordered the International Association of Athletics federations to suspend action against South African athlete Caster Semenya until her appeal against testosterone rules has been finalized according to the athlete’s lawyer.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month approved IAAF’s rule which requires athletes with differences in sexual development to lower their testosterone levels  to compete with women in the 400m range .

South Africa announced Friday that it had joined Caster Semenya’s appeal  against the rule which the athlete says did not consider medical protocols and health consequences.

This means that for now, the Double olympic champion is free to run without taking medication.

The IAAF has until 25 June to respond to the application.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..