Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Africa's Growing and Declining Economies

Africa's Growing and Declining Economies
DIBIE IKE Michael

The Morning Call

On this week’s edition of Business Chronicle we looked at latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which indicates that Ghana will be the fastest-growing economy in the world this year.

In the report, the IMF predicts that Ghana’s economy will grow at 8.8 percent in 2019, a rate it says is the fastest in the world.

Caleb Ato Dadson a senior Analyst based in London said the main factor driving the economy is the recent oil prices the world is experiencing and the recent development in the oil sector in Ghana.

We also looked at Zimbabwe treasury statistics which shows that economic meltdown in Zimbabwe is expected to worsen in 2019, partly due to the out-of-control inflation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..