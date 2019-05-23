Zuma alleges witch hunt in corruption case [Morning Call]

Former South African president Jacob Zuma who faces charges relating to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales during the multibillion-rand arms deal in the late 1990s, has applied for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former South African leader has said the charges against him were part of a “conspiracy” and a politically motivated witch hunt. He resigned last year amid intense public pressure after nine scandal-plagued years in power, and charges of committing 16 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

So what is the current state of prosecution for Mr Zuma and how is his prosecution being seen in the country?