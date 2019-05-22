Vote count and collation underway in Malawi [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Election officials have started counting votes in Malawi in what is considered unpredictable and a stiff challenge for the country’s incumbent leader Peter Mutharika who is seeking a second five year term. There were no significant reports of violence as millions trooped to cast their ballots on Tuesday for not just the presidential but also to elect lawmakers and local councillors.
The southern African country returned to multi-party elections in 1994 after 30 years of authoritarian rule.
00:43
Ghana's president convinces Gyan to cancel retirement
Go to video
Yaya Toure refutes resignation reports: 'I'm available for few more years'
Go to video
Salah, Mane, Aubameyang joint winners of EPL Golden Boot
01:36
Tunisia: survivors of boat sank share heart-wrenching account
Go to video
Dozen migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia Coast
Go to video
Aubameyang hat trick helps Arsenal qualify for Europa League final