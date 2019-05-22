Welcome to Africanews

Vote count and collation underway in Malawi [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Election officials have started counting votes in Malawi in what is considered unpredictable and a stiff challenge for the country’s incumbent leader Peter Mutharika who is seeking a second five year term. There were no significant reports of violence as millions trooped to cast their ballots on Tuesday for not just the presidential but also to elect lawmakers and local councillors.

The southern African country returned to multi-party elections in 1994 after 30 years of authoritarian rule.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

