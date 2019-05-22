Ghana's president convinces Gyan to cancel retirement

Gyan back from retirement

Following 24 hours of frantic reactions to Asamoah Gyan’s retirement announcement, the 33-year-old striker rescinded his decision on Wednesday, saying he could not possibly deny a presidential request.

‘‘I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah to help win the AFCON trophy,’‘ Gyan tweeted.

A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded.



Fans applaud Gyan’s national record

Football fans across the world are paying tribute to Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan who announced his international retirement on Monday.

The news which comes a month before the start of the African Nations Cup, follows shortly after he was removed as the national team’s captain.

Striker Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he said.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Social media reactions

Asamoah Gyan has a good claim as one of the most potent Ghana striker at international level.



Here are the numbers.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/bQNLCvsX0j — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) May 20, 2019

Asamoah Gyan served Ghana wholeheartedly.



He deserves some accolades.



Statistics do not lie!! — n.a (@thenanaaba) May 20, 2019

Asamoah Gyan, indeed you’ve really paid your dues for Ghana ?? .

We can’t talk Ghana football without you.

You’ve really been through a lot.



Well done, BABY JET.



I will never forget your first goal in that world cup against the Czech Republic ? pic.twitter.com/p43wppSlVA — ??Jake Ato Wilson -Addy (@addywilsonjacob) May 20, 2019