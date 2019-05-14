New reconciliation plan launched in Cameroon [Morning Call]

Faced with international pressure, a new dialogue and mediation process has been launched in Cameroon to resolve the Anglophone crisis.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute who is in North west Cameroon on a reconciliation mission says he was sent by President Biya there to hold discussions on any political subject or concerns from the groups in the region.

And on his part, for about three weeks now, President Biya has been calling for unity and peace on his twitter handle.

So, how different could this dialogue plan be?