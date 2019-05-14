Welcome to Africanews

New reconciliation plan launched in Cameroon [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Faced with international pressure, a new dialogue and mediation process has been launched in Cameroon to resolve the Anglophone crisis.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute who is in North west Cameroon on a reconciliation mission says he was sent by President Biya there to hold discussions on any political subject or concerns from the groups in the region.

And on his part, for about three weeks now, President Biya has been calling for unity and peace on his twitter handle.

So, how different could this dialogue plan be?

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

