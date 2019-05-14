New reconciliation plan launched in Cameroon [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Faced with international pressure, a new dialogue and mediation process has been launched in Cameroon to resolve the Anglophone crisis.
Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute who is in North west Cameroon on a reconciliation mission says he was sent by President Biya there to hold discussions on any political subject or concerns from the groups in the region.
And on his part, for about three weeks now, President Biya has been calling for unity and peace on his twitter handle.
So, how different could this dialogue plan be?
01:17
Record number of internally displaced people worldwide
04:59
How media set the beauty narrative
11:32
U-17 AFCON: Cameroon beats Guinea to lift trophy [Football Planet]
Go to video
Cameroon's separatist conflict could run into war, NRC warns
09:11
Lafarge opens 3rd cement plant in Yaounde [Business Africa]
Go to video
Cameroon mastering the art of muzzling opposition – HRW worried