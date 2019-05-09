Video: Fighting kills eight in Ebola-hit area of DR Congo

Democratic Republic Of Congo
An attack on the town of Butembo by Mai Mai fighters on Wednesday has prompted fears of a return to large scale violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
There are also worries that the attack could further affect Ebola control operations at a time when cases are piling.
