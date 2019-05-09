Welcome to Africanews

Journey to Loango: A rich civilization, a disturbing history [Travel segment]

Loango kingdom existed at the turn of the 15th century. Its territory included parts of present day Republic of Congo, Angola and Gabon.

With a powerful king at the helm, Loango was complete with an economic, military and political structure unique from others.

The kingdom however began losing its influence owing to a series of misfortunes. One of those was slave trade. Loango Bay, on the Atlantic coast in south-west Republic of Congo was the point to departure for millions of slaves from central Africa.

Congo recently held a symposium to discuss ways to document the history of Loango and how it took a disturbing turn with slave trade. The initiative is supported by UNESCO.

Here is presenter Cedric Sehosssolo with more

