China agrees to restructure Congo debt [Business Africa]

The Republic of Congo may soon be eligible for badly needed support from the International Monetary Fund. It follows an agreement by China to restructure debts owed by the Central African nation. Congo has been under financial distress since 2014 and this new development could likely give Brazzaville the breather it needs.

And the African center for monitoring and economic intelligence gathered industry players in Dakar, Senegal to demonstrate how to use information more competitively in the world of business.

