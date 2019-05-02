Uganda's Bobi Wine makes history with video conference bail hearing

Ugandan Afro pop star and lawmaker Bobi Wine was due to appear in court today for a bail hearing after he was arrested by police for escaping house arrest.

Real name, Robert Kyagulanyi, the Kyadondo East MP’s bail hearing was conducted with him in a dock at the Luzira Maximum Security Prisons where he is being held.

The current hearing is however connected to charges of incitement as relates to protest he led last year against proposed social media tax by the government.

The submissions of the case were being heard from the Buganda Road courts where he was expected to appear in person. Political watchers say it is the first time the measure is being applied in the country’s justice system.

On the issue of his recent arrest, he had escaped from preventive house arrest to attend a funeral before he was re-arrested, slapped with charge of disobedience of statutory duty and remanded till his hearing today.

He appeared in blue locally made attire and was flanked by two prison officials during the period of the exchanges. A number of his colleague lawmakers stood surety for him in the case.

Security watchers say the police and prison authorities must have taken the televised hearing option to reduce the incidence of exchanges with supporters of Bobi Wine’s People Power movement.