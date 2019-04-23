Ugandan MP Bobi Wine under 'preventive' house arrest - Police

Ugandan lawmaker and Afro pop artist, Robert Kyagulanyi – popularly referred to as Bobi Wine – is currently under house arrest barely 24-hours after he was detained by police.

Bobi Wine disclosed on social media that his house had been surrounded by police and the military who have barred him from leaving the residence.

Local media confirmed from police who said the measure was part of a preventive arrest. A police spokesman said the MP planned to disrupt public order, hence his movement will be restricted until further notice.

It is today when I attempted to move out of my home that the police told me that I am under house arrest. I was headed to Police headquarters in Naguru to deliver a notification about our planned peaceful demonstrations against police brutality, injustice and misuse of authority. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) April 23, 2019

At the time of the arrest he was due to present a petition against police brutality over the nature of his arrest.

“When they blocked me, I asked my lawyers to deliver the letter, but they too have been blocked and stopped from accessing the police headquarters. A public office! They were ordered to leave the gate to the police headquarters immediately or face arrest!” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Bobi Wine at the time of his latest arrest had been leading a procession of his supporters to a beach venue on the outskirts of the capital Kampala, which was to host one of his scheduled concerts.

Authorities had earlier denied Bobi Wine permission to stage concerts in Kampala, Arua and Lira.

Ugandan police then used teargas and water cannon to disperse a gathering of Bobi Wine’s supporters, who had gathered at the venue for the Kampala concert.