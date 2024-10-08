Mpox case found in Uganda prison, official says

A case of mpox has been confirmed in Nakasongola Prison, located in central Uganda, according to a statement from the Uganda Prison Service on Tuesday. The infected prisoner has been isolated and is receiving medical treatment.

This comes after the World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in August, following the emergence of a new variant.

The outbreak, initially detected earlier this year in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has since spread to neighbouring countries, including Uganda.

Prison spokesperson Frank Baine stated that the infected prisoner, who is facing murder charges, could not be granted bail. "We suspect he contracted the disease before arriving at the facility, but investigations are ongoing," Baine said.

Rising Cases in Uganda

The most recent data indicates that Uganda has recorded 41 cases of mpox, according to the Daily Monitor. The Ministry of Health is expected to provide further updates on the outbreak soon.