Haitian prime minister urges Kenyan president to reinforce security mission

Prime Minister Gary Conille made an urgent appeal to Kenyan President William Ruto, requesting the immediate deployment of 600 additional police officers. Conille emphasized the need for reinforced support during his trip to the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, where he discussed the challenges faced by the Haitian National Police in dealing with powerful gangs.

This request for additional officers comes in light of the 400 Kenyan officers already committed to a U.N.-backed Multinational Security Mission, aimed at stabilizing Haiti. The mission, which started earlier this year, has been a critical part of Haiti’s efforts to restore law and order in areas dominated by criminal organizations.

The appeal coincides with a significant breakthrough in the fight against gangs, as Haitian and Kenyan forces recently engaged in a shootout that left the second-in-command of the notorious Kraze Baryè gang, "Deshommes," seriously injured. The operation, conducted in Torcelle, a community in the southeastern region of Port-au-Prince, resulted in the deaths of 20 gang members. Authorities seized firearms, ammunition, phones, and other sensitive equipment during the raids.

According to the Haitian National Police, the operations are part of a broader effort to neutralize key gang leaders, including Vitel’Homme Innocent, a notorious gang leader who has been sanctioned by the U.S., European Union, and U.N. Security Council. Innocent is wanted for his involvement in several high-profile crimes, including the 2021 armed kidnapping of 16 Christian missionaries and the killing of missionary Marie Franklin in 2022. The U.S. has placed a $2 million reward for information leading to his capture.

As the violence escalates, the Haitian government remains determined to regain control of areas besieged by gangs. Conille’s plea to President Ruto underscores the urgency of international cooperation in this battle, with the additional officers expected to bolster efforts to restore peace and security in Haiti.