Anti corruption onslaught launched in Algeria [The Morning Call]

A judge in Algiers, Algeria’s capital has placed in temporary custody three billionaire brothers arrested on Monday.
Their arrest forms a part of what is an anti corruption crackdown targeting mostly associates of former president AbdelAziz Bouteflika
S.Africa: Malema campaigns in Johannesburg
Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested
Benin's ex-president urges public to demand 'inclusive parliament'
Uganda's top court paves way for Museveni to contest 2021 polls
Egypt official accuses CAF president of corruption and abuse of office
Inside Egypt's pro-Sisi constitutional changes