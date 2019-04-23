Egypt: Emergency summit on Sudan, Algeria [The Morning Call]

Two emergency summits will be held in Egypt this Tuesday to discuss the political and security situations in Sudan and Libya.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi African Union chairperson will lead his counterparts Chad’s Idriss Deby, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Congo’s Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Somalia’s Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Djibouti’s Ismail Omar Guelleh to discuss the current events in these two countries.

The meetings will seek to “stem the current crisis” in Libya where commander Khalifa Haftar is leading an offensive on Tripoli.

They will also focus on “the evolution of the situation in Sudan” where the army has ordered protesters to end their sit-in.