Multimedia: Ivanka's incredible Ethiopia, wonderful Ivory Coast trips
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban with REUTERS

Ivory Coast

A total of four days, two days in each country she visited; the images from Ivanka Trump’s visit to Ethiopia and then Ivory Coast shows she enjoyed her time visiting.

The presidential advisor described her packed itinerary in Ethiopia as “incredible” and her engagements in Ivory Coast as “wonderful and productive.”

Our collage below shows a pictorial brief of her time in Addis Ababa signing deals, engaging in high-level diplomacy, paying tribute to victims of the March 10 Ethiopian crash etc.

Photos from engagements in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast

