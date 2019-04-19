Multimedia: Ivanka's incredible Ethiopia, wonderful Ivory Coast trips

Ivory Coast
A total of four days, two days in each country she visited; the images from Ivanka Trump’s visit to Ethiopia and then Ivory Coast shows she enjoyed her time visiting.
The presidential advisor described her packed itinerary in Ethiopia as “incredible” and her engagements in Ivory Coast as “wonderful and productive.”
Our collage below shows a pictorial brief of her time in Addis Ababa signing deals, engaging in high-level diplomacy, paying tribute to victims of the March 10 Ethiopian crash etc.
Photos from engagements in Ethiopia and Ivory Coast
Wonderful and productive visit to Côte d’Ivoire! #WGDP!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 19, 2019
?: pic.twitter.com/zzEsYYOyUp
Thank you for an incredible trip Ethiopia! ???? pic.twitter.com/lqE2XLQ25I— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 16, 2019
Au revoir, Côte d’Ivoire!— Ivanka Trump (IvankaTrump) 17 avril 2019
Jacquelyn_Mpic.twitter.com/whc2mUH22X
Go to video
Fire in Ethiopia's 'Roof of Africa' forest successfully doused
Go to video
Ethiopia's Oromia gets new president as Megerssa takes federal post
Go to video
Ethiopian crash hub: Boeing 737 MAX planes ready for certification after software fix
Go to video
Ethiopian cross offered by Haile Selassie survives Notre-Dame fire
Go to video
Ethiopia PM tweaks cabinet: Oromia, Amhara top shots appointed
Go to video
Global fashion brands accused of exploiting, abusing workers in Ethiopia