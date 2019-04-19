Welcome to Africanews

Guinea: Reactions to constitutional reforms [The Morning Call]

Guinea: Reactions to constitutional reforms [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Guinea’s opposition and civil society continue to reject the proposed constitutional amendments that could allow President Alpha Condé to run for a third term in office.

According to them, the president is using it as a ploy to stay in power.

It should be noted that the current constitution limits the elected president only two terms in office.

But what does the Guinean citizen think about the proposed constitutional changes?

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

