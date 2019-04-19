Guinea: Reactions to constitutional reforms [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Guinea’s opposition and civil society continue to reject the proposed constitutional amendments that could allow President Alpha Condé to run for a third term in office.
According to them, the president is using it as a ploy to stay in power.
It should be noted that the current constitution limits the elected president only two terms in office.
But what does the Guinean citizen think about the proposed constitutional changes?
00:55
Sudan: proposal to scrap term limits shelved
Go to video
Gabon trade union protests austerity, constitutional tweak
Go to video
Ethiopia PM talks political and economic reforms with U.S. lawmakers
01:26
South Africa: public hearing on land expropriation without compensation begins
01:01
New wave of arrests in Moroni
01:47
Tunisia: protest against societal reforms