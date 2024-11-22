DRC: UDPS pushes for complete overhaul of 2006 constitution

The Democratic Republic of Congo's ruling party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), has officially announced its demand for a complete replacement of the 2006 Constitution. This declaration, made by the party's Secretary-General, Augustin Kabuya, during a meeting with supporters on November 21, signals a major shift in the party's stance. The UDPS is rejecting any form of revision and instead calling for a total constitutional overhaul.

The UDPS argues that the current Constitution has failed to address the country's structural challenges and has hindered its progress. According to the party, the existing framework has become a significant obstacle to economic and societal reforms, which they see as essential for the nation's development.

Kabuya emphasized that the party’s campaign to replace the Constitution will begin immediately. The UDPS plans to rally support across the country, positioning the change as a necessary step toward creating a more effective governance structure. The Secretary-General also reminded supporters that, under Article 218 of the current Constitution, only the president has the authority to initiate a process for constitutional change, reinforcing the need for the party's collaboration with President Félix Tshisekedi.

This move comes at a critical time, as the country prepares for upcoming political milestones. By advocating for a full overhaul rather than piecemeal revisions, the UDPS aims to reshape the nation’s governance framework and address long-standing issues that it believes cannot be resolved under the current Constitution.

The announcement is expected to spark significant debate within the DRC’s political landscape. Opposition parties and critics will likely weigh in on the feasibility and implications of such a sweeping change. Meanwhile, supporters of the UDPS view the move as a bold and necessary step toward achieving long-overdue reforms.