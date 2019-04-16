Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Dangers of African long-term leaders [The Morning Call]

Dangers of African long-term leaders [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The recent uprisings against long term presidents in Algeria and Sudan highlights the dangers of presidents for life.

The ouster of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Omar al-Bashir raises the question whether Africa is indeed changing its perceptions of strongmen and leaders who have overstayed their welcome.

Protests in these countries against the longtime regimes clearly indicate that ordinary citizens have had enough and want real institutional change.

But what message does it send to the remaining autocrats and dictators. It should be noted that Africa is home to some of the world’s longest-serving heads of state some for more than three decades.

But for how long will they continue clinging to power. A few examples are worth mentioning in this context. Teodoro Obiang Nguema in Equatorial Guinea, Paul Biya in Cameroon, Yoweri Museveni in Uganda, Republic of Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, Idriss Deby Itno in Chad just to mention but a few.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..