Dangers of African long-term leaders [The Morning Call]

The recent uprisings against long term presidents in Algeria and Sudan highlights the dangers of presidents for life.

The ouster of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Omar al-Bashir raises the question whether Africa is indeed changing its perceptions of strongmen and leaders who have overstayed their welcome.

Protests in these countries against the longtime regimes clearly indicate that ordinary citizens have had enough and want real institutional change.

But what message does it send to the remaining autocrats and dictators. It should be noted that Africa is home to some of the world’s longest-serving heads of state some for more than three decades.

But for how long will they continue clinging to power. A few examples are worth mentioning in this context. Teodoro Obiang Nguema in Equatorial Guinea, Paul Biya in Cameroon, Yoweri Museveni in Uganda, Republic of Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, Idriss Deby Itno in Chad just to mention but a few.