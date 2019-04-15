Welcome to Africanews

Algeria: Mayors, magistrates election boycott [The Morning Call]

About 40 mayors in Algeria have joined the protest movement to reject the upcoming July 4 elections.

This raises the question whether elections will indeed take place to replace Abdelaziz Bouteflika who resigned on April 2.

Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah promised to organise a “transparent” vote but protesters have called for him to leave office. Apart from the mayors, are lawyers and magistrates who have also rejected the July poll.

According to them elections cannot be free and fair if they are held under the same judicial framework and institutions as those of the Bouteflika regime.

It should be noted that mayors and magistrates play a crucial role in the organisation of elections in the country and with their boycott, the elections might just not take place.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

