Space tourism: To infinity and beyond [Travel]

On April 12 the world will mark the International Day of Human Space Flight, an annual celebration of the anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin.

With this in mind, we will delve into today’s topic which is matters beyond earth, on a lighter term, space tourism. Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes.

Fifty years after humans first walked on the Moon, a new era of space tourism is finally beginning. While it’s true that money can’t buy you happiness, it can certainly buy you a ticket to space….That is if you are willing to pay. Elayne Wangalwa tells us more.