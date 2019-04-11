Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

China courts Africa for Belt, Road Initiative [Business Africa]

China courts Africa for Belt, Road Initiative [Business Africa]
Ignatius Annor

Business Africa

Representatives from South Africa, Mozambique and Cameroon were in Beijing, China for the inaugural meeting of the China-Africa Institute. Along with more than 20 countries, participants focused on trade cooperation under the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative, for me, is a platform to bring all our development plans - the development plans of the African Union 2063.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..