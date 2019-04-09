Libya: Haftar offensive on Tripoli [The Morning Call]

Libya is on the spotlight once again. Thousands are fleeing clashes in the capital Tripoli following violence between the country’s two rival armed political factions.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar launched last week on Thursday an offensive to the west, aiming to take control of Tripoli, from the UN-backed government.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on the other hand accuses him of attempting to carry out a coup. On Monday, Haftar’s forces launched an airstrike on the Mitiga airport, the capital’s only functioning airport, which the UN has strongly condemned.

No casualties have been reported though operations at the airport have been suspended.