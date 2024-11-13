Libyan protesters block oil valves demanding release of kidnapped General

In a bold move on Tuesday, residents of Zintan, Libya, shut down key oil distribution valves in protest of the abduction of Brigadier General Mustafa al-Whayshi, head of the Central Security Department.

Al-Whayshi was kidnapped last Wednesday, and his captors have not been identified. Local leaders in Zintan have accused the Dbeibah government and the Presidential Council of being responsible for the incident.

Armed vehicles flooded the streets of Zintan as demonstrators moved to support protesters who had already closed valves connecting the Sharara and El Feel oil fields to the Zawiya refinery, a major facility crucial to Libya’s oil exports.

The refinery processes about 350,000 barrels of oil per day, accounting for nearly a third of the country’s oil production.

The protesters, who have blocked roads and set tires on fire, are demanding al-Whayshi’s immediate release and warning of further escalation if their demands are not met.

Members of Libya's intelligence services have also condemned the kidnapping, linking it to a broader climate of intimidation aimed at obstructing national security investigations, particularly those involving militias and corruption.

Kidnappings of key figures, including civil servants and judges, have become a disturbing tactic in Libya, often used to silence those pursuing investigations into corruption and militia influence.