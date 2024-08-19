Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Libya central bank suspends operations after kidnapping of director

Libya central bank suspends operations after kidnapping of director
In this photo taken Wednesday, June 1, 2011, a Central Bank employee counts Libyan money in his office in Benghazi, Libya   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rodrigo Abd/AP2011
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Libya

The Libyan Central Bank has announced the suspension of all its operations after the kidnapping of one of its executives in the capital Tripoli.

The bank denounced in a statement on Sunday the kidnapping of its IT director Musab Msallem.

She said Mr Msallem was abducted from his home by an "unidentified person" on Sunday morning and that other employees had been threatened with kidnapping.

The central bank said its operations would not resume until Mr Msallem was released.

The central bank, which is independent but owned by the Libyan state, is the sole internationally recognized repository of Libya's oil revenues, a vital economic source of income for a country torn for years between rival governments in Tripoli and Benghazi.

It comes a week after the central bank was besieged by gunmen, according to the AFP news agency.

According to local media, cited by AFP, the gunmen did this to force the resignation of the bank's governor, Seddik al-Kabir.

In office since 2012, Mr Kabir has been criticised for his management of oil resources and the state budget.

Since the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has suffered from chronic insecurity.

The country is divided by power struggles and currently has two governments: one recognized by the UN and based in Tripoli, the other in the east of the country, backed by warlord General Khalifa Haftar.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..