Mali: More than 110 civilians kidnapped by "suspected jihadists"

Local groups and an official in Mali are calling for the release of more than 110 people kidnapped by suspected jihadists some 6 days ago.

They told the AFP news agency that three buses carrying the civilians were stopped by the group of men in the centre of the country and forced to head towards a forest between Bandiagara and Bankass.

An elected official from Bandiagara, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, says the buses and passengers are still being held captive.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by fighting between different factions affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, as well as by self-declared, self-defence forces and bandits.

The worsening security situation has been compounded by a humanitarian and political crisis.

The violence spilled over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, with all three countries seeing military regimes seize power in recent years.