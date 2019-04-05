UN boss visits migrants detention centre in Libya

The United Nations Secretary General has described as shocking the plight of migrants held in detention centres in Libya.

Antonio Guterres, who had travelled to Tripoli to promote an international peace agreement, took the opportunity to learn about the wellbeing of African migrants in Libya which has become a transit point for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean sea to Europe

“The centre has an adaptive capacity of about 4,000 immigrants, among them between 800 or 900 immigrants were deported over the past few weeks. Today we have a visit from the United Nations Secretary General and the Libya envoy, Ghassan Salama and UNHCR. The visit was mainly to inspect migrants’ conditions, their health conditions and if they receive sufficient assistance and if international organizations responsible for assisting the migrants are fully performing their duties,” said spokesman for Ain Zara Detention Centre, Al-Mustasim Bellah Mahmood.

The UN boss noted he was deeply moved by the suffering and despair of the migrants in the Tripoli detention centre, adding “These migrants and refugees are not only Libya’s responsibility, they are the responsibility of the entire international community”.

Libya’s west coast is a leading departure point in North Africa for migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, mainly from other parts of Africa fleeing wars and poverty.

Most of these migrants are jailed after Libyan coast guard intercept makeshift boats bound for Europe.