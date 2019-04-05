Guinea: Coalition to stop Conde third term launched [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Guinea’s main opposition parties, civil society and trade unions have announced the creation of a coalition to prevent President Alpha Conde from seeking a third term in 2020.
Alpha Condé, the first democratically elected president of the former French colony in West Africa, has often questioned the relevance of the limitation of the number of mandates on the continent.
His second constitutional term ends in 2020.
