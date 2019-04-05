Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Guinea: Coalition to stop Conde third term launched [The Morning Call]

Guinea: Coalition to stop Conde third term launched [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Guinea’s main opposition parties, civil society and trade unions have announced the creation of a coalition to prevent President Alpha Conde from seeking a third term in 2020.

Alpha Condé, the first democratically elected president of the former French colony in West Africa, has often questioned the relevance of the limitation of the number of mandates on the continent.

His second constitutional term ends in 2020.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..