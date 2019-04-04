What's next for Algeria now? [The Morning Call]

It is still jubilation galore in Algeria where a leader for whom many have known all their lives resigned. After two decades in power, 82 year old Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his resignation on Tuesday.

He had at first wanted a fifth term in office, a bid he renounced after massive protests across the country. But the sustained protests would later get the support of the country’s army chief.

He ditched Bouteflika calling for an end to his rule. Now Bouteflika’s resignation is not just generating reactions within Algeria. The international community has also been giving reactions to it.

So what is really next for the country? We talk about this on the programme