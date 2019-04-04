Division halts Togo's opposition protest movement [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Togo, a protest movement calling for the ouster of President Faure Gnassingbe has waned in intensity. Many of the protest turned deadly with security cracking down heavily on demonstrators. The last of the protest dates back to January 26 and had gathered a poor showing in numbers.
So what is at the heart of the sudden shift or disinterest with what was a once a sustained civil opposition call for change in government?
