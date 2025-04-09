Kafui Dogbe revives giant puppetry in Togo

In a workshop located in the northeast of Lomé, Kafui Dogbe and her team are transforming recycled materials into extraordinary giant puppets. Water bottles are molded into arms, and expressive faces are meticulously sculpted. This creative process blends her passion for art with her expertise in communication, giving birth to a new form of artistic expression.

Kafui Dogbé, Director of the Géant Arts Association, shares her journey:

"I've always had a deep love for art. After studying communication, I wanted to find something that connected my education with creativity. During my travels, I came across giant puppets and thought, 'Here is an opportunity to innovate both in communication and artistic performance.'"

The creation of these larger-than-life puppets involves a rigorous process. From designing the models and sculpting clay to the final assembly using paper-mâché, Kafui and her team at the Géant Arts Association ensure every movement is seamless and captivating. Their dedication was rewarded in 2023, when they won a silver medal at the Francophonie Games for their captivating performances.

Keen to preserve this endangered art form, Kafui launched the Biennale of Public Space Arts—an initiative that has brought vibrant performances to the streets of Togo for the past two years. The initiative has been hailed for its impact on the local cultural scene.

Holali Agbevide, a cultural administrator, underscores the significance of puppetry:

"Puppetry has always played a major role in society, contributing to education, raising awareness, and developing various skills. With the introduction of robotics, digital technology, and artificial intelligence, puppetry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, taking on new dimensions that we could have never imagined."

Through her association, Géants Arts Togo, Kafui Dogbe is breathing new life into the tradition of giant puppets. She combines art and culture to amaze audiences while preserving Togolese cultural heritage. Already exporting her work throughout Africa, Kafui is set to become an ambassador for this fascinating art form.