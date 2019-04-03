Comoros: Assoumani's victory validated by court [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Comoros Supreme Court has declared Azali Assoumani victory in last week’s election as official.
The court in Moroni, ruled on Tuesday that Assoumani won the March 24 vote with 59 percent.
Now, his election had been disputed by the opposition, which claimed the ballot was rigged and post election violence left at least 3 people killed.
