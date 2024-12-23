Mozambique top court confirms ruling party’s win in controversial election

Mozambique’s top court has upheld the ruling party Frelimo’s victory in the contentious October elections, sparking widespread protests from opposition groups who claim the vote was rigged.

The Constitutional Council’s decision on Monday validates Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo’s landslide presidential win and the party’s increased parliamentary majority, despite allegations of fraud. Western observers criticized the election as neither free nor fair, but Frelimo has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Violent clashes between protesters and police have marked the post-election period, leaving at least 130 people dead, according to Plataforma Decide, a civil society group. The unrest represents the largest public opposition to Frelimo’s rule since the party took power at independence in 1975.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who has fled the country citing safety concerns, claims an independent count shows he won. Mondlane has called for a “popular uprising” in response to the court’s ruling, warning of “difficult days ahead.”

Tensions remain high in the capital, Maputo, where businesses are shuttered, and police have barricaded major roads. Chapo, 47, is set to succeed outgoing President Filipe Nyusi on January 15, becoming Mozambique’s first post-independence-born leader.