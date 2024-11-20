Mozambique: Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane faces legal action

Mozambique’s Attorney General has filed a civil lawsuit against opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who is currently in exile, accusing him of inciting unrest following allegations of electoral fraud.

Authorities are seeking over 30 million meticais (approximately 480,000 euros) in damages for destruction caused during protests in Maputo. Mondlane has been calling for demonstrations since mid-October, denouncing what he claims is widespread fraud in the recent presidential election.

In addition to the civil suit, Mondlane is implicated in a criminal case against Vitano Singano, leader of the Democratic Revolution Party, who is accused of conspiring to attack the presidency. The alleged plot coincided with a major protest called by Mondlane on November 7.

Protests have resulted in significant casualties, with the UN reporting at least 30 deaths and civil society groups claiming over 60 fatalities. Authorities blame the demonstrations for widespread damage, while Mondlane has vowed to continue his mobilization against the government, further straining any possibility of dialogue.