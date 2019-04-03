20 year rule ends in Algeria with Bouteflika's resignation [The Morning Call]

It is jubilation on the streets of Algeria and the celebration is over a major demand of a popular movement and protests which has now been achieved.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned. His resignation comes in fact a little short of the expiration of his mandate which should normally have seen him leave on April 28.

The 82-year-old leader announced his resignation on Tuesday night via a brief message from the presidency saying he had “notified the president of the constitutional council of his decision to end his mandate”.

So, Algerians have something on their hands, the end of 20 year reign in power.