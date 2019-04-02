Cash transfer program helps Nigeria's poor

In 2018, Nigeria overtook India as the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty, with an estimated 87 million Nigerians, or around half of the country’s population, thought to be living on less than $1.90 a day.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has launched a series of initiatives and interest-free loans it says will significantly reduce poverty and improve living standards.

One of them is a cash transfer scheme currently working in 27 states where the poorest are given about $13 every month.

Critics of the program say it is not working given Nigeria’s extreme inequality levels and inflation.

But recipients of the cash handouts say their lives are beginning to change.

Watch our report