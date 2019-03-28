Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

A chat with Mary Dinah: Unravelling Nigeria's tourism potential [Travel]

A chat with Mary Dinah: Unravelling Nigeria's tourism potential [Travel]
Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

For a long time, when talking about Nigeria, the words that would come to one’s mind were: insecurity, terrorism among others…
However, the narrative is slowly but surely changing.
Nigeria makes the headline for its brilliant generation of young entrepreneurs, its buoyant artistic sector … is it now time for tourism?

According to a recent report by Price Waterhouse Coopers, the hospitality industry in Nigeria is expected to grow by 5.4 percent between 2018 and 2022. Travel and tourism currently account for more than 600,000 jobs in Nigeria, a number that is expected to double over the next decade.
Hence the importance of developing structures that will place Nigeria as a tourist destination of choice.

And a month after a challenged yet peaceful presidential election, Mary Dinah thinks that Nigeria is ready to definitely turn its back on its past demons.

These images of riots and electoral violence that we saw ten or twenty years ago is no longer the situation in Nigeria. It's peaceful, it's safe, and our arms are fully open to welcome travelers from all over the world.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..