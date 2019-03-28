A chat with Mary Dinah: Unravelling Nigeria's tourism potential [Travel]

For a long time, when talking about Nigeria, the words that would come to one’s mind were: insecurity, terrorism among others…

However, the narrative is slowly but surely changing.

Nigeria makes the headline for its brilliant generation of young entrepreneurs, its buoyant artistic sector … is it now time for tourism?

According to a recent report by Price Waterhouse Coopers, the hospitality industry in Nigeria is expected to grow by 5.4 percent between 2018 and 2022. Travel and tourism currently account for more than 600,000 jobs in Nigeria, a number that is expected to double over the next decade.

Hence the importance of developing structures that will place Nigeria as a tourist destination of choice.

And a month after a challenged yet peaceful presidential election, Mary Dinah thinks that Nigeria is ready to definitely turn its back on its past demons.