Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Mixed Martial Arts fighter, McGregor announces second ''retirement''

Mixed Martial Arts fighter, McGregor announces second ''retirement''

USA

Another shock retirement for mixed martial arts fans. Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday.

The announcement comes five months after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a controversial title fight in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old retires with a record of 21 wins and four defeats.

He is still suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his part in a brawl that broke out after his bout with Nurmagomedov last October.

This marks the second time McGregor has announced on Twitter that he has “retired”.

A month after losing to Nate Diaz in March 2016, he said he had decided to “retire young”, but returned to fight and beat the same opponent later that same year.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..