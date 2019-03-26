Mixed Martial Arts fighter, McGregor announces second ''retirement''

Another shock retirement for mixed martial arts fans. Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday.

The announcement comes five months after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a controversial title fight in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old retires with a record of 21 wins and four defeats.

He is still suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his part in a brawl that broke out after his bout with Nurmagomedov last October.

This marks the second time McGregor has announced on Twitter that he has “retired”.

A month after losing to Nate Diaz in March 2016, he said he had decided to “retire young”, but returned to fight and beat the same opponent later that same year.

Reuters