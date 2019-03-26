Crans Montana Forum focuses on women's leadership

Focus Africa
The 5th edition of the Crans Montana Forum has taken place in Dakhla.
The forum focused on energy, security, the digital revolution, public health, and the promotion of youth entrepreneurship and women’s leadership.
Watch the Crans Montana forum, this week, on Focus on Euronews and Africanews
