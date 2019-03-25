The place of African Women in cultural space

The Morning Call
We will end the month of March by talking about the place of women in the cultural space, since this month is dedicated to them.
Hello everyone, in this “ culture segment” we’ll talk about the place of the African women in culture.
Do they have a voice, do they manage to claim their rights through artistic expression? To stand out, both internationally and within the continent?all these issues are addressed.
To begin with, several cultural events took place at the beginning of this year, an opportunity for women to make themselves known.
Go to video
Celebrating African First Ladies: Kenya's Margaret Kenyatta
02:59
Africa Development Forum: connecting East and West Africa
Go to video
Angola telecom giant maintains Africa's richest woman on its board
01:23
Malawi floods: thousands seek help as fear grows over more heavy rains
04:42
Tracking Africa's Race to Space
10:22
Nigerian women revolutionising Fine Art