The place of African Women in cultural space

We will end the month of March by talking about the place of women in the cultural space, since this month is dedicated to them.

Hello everyone, in this “ culture segment” we’ll talk about the place of the African women in culture.

Do they have a voice, do they manage to claim their rights through artistic expression? To stand out, both internationally and within the continent?all these issues are addressed.

To begin with, several cultural events took place at the beginning of this year, an opportunity for women to make themselves known.