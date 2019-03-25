Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The place of African Women in cultural space

The place of African Women in cultural space

The Morning Call

We will end the month of March by talking about the place of women in the cultural space, since this month is dedicated to them.

Hello everyone, in this “ culture segment” we’ll talk about the place of the African women in culture.

Do they have a voice, do they manage to claim their rights through artistic expression? To stand out, both internationally and within the continent?all these issues are addressed.

To begin with, several cultural events took place at the beginning of this year, an opportunity for women to make themselves known.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..